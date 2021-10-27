DANVILLE — A White Deer Township resident who was questioned in a Sept. 9 robbery in Danville is facing arraignment in Montour County Court on drug charges.
Ezekiel Mayorga Rodarte, 46, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Marvin Shrawder on Friday. Shrawder agreed to reduce Rodarte’s $50,000 bail to $5,000 and he was to be released on a detainer in an unrelated case to Northumberland County authorities, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
Danville police charged Rodarte with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 9 along Route 11 in Danville.
Danville Police Officer Devon St. Clair alleges in the criminal complaint that Rodarte possessed 68.2 grams of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of marijuana and sandwich bags and gloves used in storing and packing a controlled substance, which St. Clair found on Rodarte after searching him, according to the criminal complaint.
Rodarte initially was thought to match the description of a man who robbed a Penn Jersey store clerk after she closed for the night. The clerk, Erin Savidge, told police that after she closed for the night at 10:08 p.m. and opened her car door and put her purse inside, a male came up behind her and pushed her into the vehicle. He took her purse and keys and wanted her to go back into the store to get money from the store’s safe. When Savidge said she could not open the safe but had money in the car, he took approximately $850, according to the complaint. She begged the male to let her go, but he refused and drove her to the Taco Bell parking lot and stopped in front of Dollar Tree, the complaint states. He then called someone to pick him up, then he drove to Montour Street and left the car.
Savidge described the male as having “a Hispanic-accented voice,” and wearing camouflage pants and a black hoodie with blue lettering and a black ski mask. St. Clair later received a call from a Sunoco station employee who said a man matching the description just entered the building. He was wearing camouflage pants and no shirt. The officer saw that man, Rodarte, walking back and forth in front of the gas station. When St. Clair questioned him, Rodarte said he was waiting for his cousin to pick him up. St. Clair searched Rodarte and found the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as $249 in cash, the complaint states. The officer said Savidge went to the Sunoco station, but she was unable to positively identify if Rodarte was the robbery suspect, since she couldn’t see the robber’s face.