As the Danville Area School District prepares to wind down the 2022-23 school year — classes end next Friday — many students are finding tremendous learning outlets away from the traditional classroom setting.
Three two-person teams from the middle school took part in the recent Dream, Learn, Pitch Competition at Penn State, an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. One of the teams from Danville Middle School finished third.
The students were selected after submitting their ideas to Danville faculty members. The teachers voted on the anonymous submissions and the top three teams were given the opportunity to compete at the Penn State event. Adelena Mori, 11, and Ruby Bowie, 11, proposed an eco-friendly jewelry boutique called “Green Bling,” which eventually finished third in the statewide competition.
“This was our first time doing it,” teacher Kristen Beyer said. “They completely came up with everything. It was an awesome experience. It’s something we will definitely do again.”
At the same competition, St. Joseph eighth-grader Bernadette Corrales took first place — and the $1,000 Innovation Icon Award that came with it — for her graphic design company.
Last week, 14 students in Danville High’s Advanced Placement Biology class spent four days at the Chincoteague Bay Field Station on Virginia’s eastern shore for a biology field study.
Over four days and three nights, the students were able to experience and study the ecology of a coastal system located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is a trip AP biology students take on a regular basis, teacher Sonia Crane said, with a brief interruption because of COVID.
One of the students on the trip, Anna Hummel, said it was her most fun experience in high school.
Crane, who took part in the program when she was in high school, said the outreach offered students glimpses into everything from chemistry and bio-chemistry to biology and physics.
“Students are in the field, doing science,” Craine said. Students “take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it in the field. When you are very new in science it is hard to know what to look for. But these students have studied ecology and chemistry. So they are not only able to enjoy what they are learning but they are able to have fun. They are ending their high school career with a fun trip, but also educational.”
This learning beyond the standard brick-and-mortar learning that has existed for generations offers students an incredible outlet for hands-on learning. It presents opportunities to take things they have learned in a classroom and see them in real-world scenarios, creating a greater level of understanding and appreciation for what they are learning on a day-to-day basis.