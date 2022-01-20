Amy Snover and a group of 4-H’ers weren’t horsing around when they competed in draft horse competitions at the recent Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Snover, a Geisinger Medical Center emergency room physician, and her team members from the Northumberland County and Clinton County 4-H programs won several awards with six horses from WAE Up Farms, which Snover and her fiance, Walt Rupert, own and operate in Valley Township. The farm won Reserve Champion Hitch in the Draft Horse Hitch in competitions on Jan. 8 at the Farm Show.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Snover said. “It’s my form of stress relief. Some people buy boats, we buy horses.”
The youth of 4-H are an important part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, said Farm Show spokeswoman Shannon Powers.
“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is not only an opportunity for us as a state to put our youth in the spotlight, including numerous 4-H students from chapters across the state, in urban, suburban and rural schools,” Powers said. “It’s a chance for youth, who may lead our industry and our state tomorrow, to gain hands-on experience demonstrating skills they have learned caring for animals and plants, and applying science, engineering, technology and math concepts in practical settings.”
Snover, 53, and her team also came away from the Farm Show with honors in all three divisions of the Draft Horse Youth Showmanship competition, according to official results from the Farm Show. Her horses were shown by Alivia Bergey, who was awarded Junior Reserve Champion; Quintin Bergy, awarded Intermediate Champion, and Sarah Sharp, awarded Senior Champion.
“In the Draft Horse Hitch, we pulled carts and wagons in various classes,” Snover said. “We placed in every class we went in and won the Unicorn Hitch, Team Hitch and the Tandem Hitch and Ladies Percheron Cart. Our halter horse was a grand champion gelding Percheron.”
In a unicorn hitch, a team of three horses, with one in front and two side by side, form a triangle to pull the cart, Snover explained. A tandem hitch is when one horse is in front of the other pulling the cart.
“Unicorn and tandem hitches can both be difficult because the horse in the lead is not being held by anything,” Snover said. “He could turn around and look at you. It takes a special horse.”
She said they competed on the first weekend of the Farm Show. She spent the following seven days doing educational demonstrations.
The five youth drivers and one recent college graduate who took part in the show with Snover and how they finished are as follows:
Alivia Bergey, 9, won the Junior Youth Cart class and Junior Youth Showmanship class, in which the judges judge the handler on how well he or she presents the horse.
Quintin Bergey, 12, won Intermediate Youth Team class and got second in Intermediate Youth Cart and second in Intermediate Youth Showmanship class.
Evan Dubbs, 12, won Junior Youth Team class and took second in Junior Youth Cart class and Showmanship Junior class.
Sarah Sharp, 16, won Senior Youth Team, Senior Youth Cart, Showmanship Senior, Senior Youth Decorating, when youth have 30 minutes to get a horse completely ready, braid a mane and tie a tail, and Youth English Riding.
Jordan Brezgel, 17, took third in Senior Youth Cart, third in Showmanship Senior and third in Senior Youth Decorating.
Cassidy Roadarmel, 22, the other adult driver, has been with Snover’s team since she was 9. She helped show several horses, won in the Registered Percheron Gelding class, was a driver of the Ladies Percheron Cart and was Reserved Champion in the overall Ladies Cart class.
All the youth on Snover’s team were 4-H members through Northumberland County Penn State Extension Service, except for Evan Dubbs, who was from the Clinton County Extension.