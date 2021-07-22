DANVILLE — First-time lower-income homebuyers in Montour County can receive help with closing costs or the downpayment through an expanded housing assistance program.
They can receive up to $5,000 toward either of those expenses, if their household income is less than $62,480, which is 80 percent of the median income in Montour County, said Kris Andreas, executive director of the Housing Authority of Montour County.
The authority administers the program adopted by the county commissioners in 2004 as the Closing Cost Assistance Program to assist with closing costs.
Andreas explained that the program was expanded about two years ago to include the option of using the grant toward the downpayment.
She said the housing authority added the downpayment option after receiving calls from homebuyers who said they were having more difficulty with the downpayment than with the closing costs.
Andreas said each grant cannot exceed $5,000, and the home must be purchased in Montour County.
“They have to apply and need pre-approval from a bank,” she said.
Realtor Trish Ruth of Villager Realty in Danville and an authority board member, said Chelsea Strouse, of Danville, used a $5,000 grant from the authority when she recently purchased a home in the borough.
“The grant was used for the recent purchase of her first home to assist with her closing costs,” Ruth said.