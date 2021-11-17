DANVILLE — Montour County's 4-H shooting program has been looking for an instructor but hasn't been able to find one, a Penn State Extension Service educator told the county commissioners on Tuesday.
Robin Oberdorf said the Extension's 4-H can't offer the program until it has an instructor who is state certified.
"We have the money in the budget to pay for that training," Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
He said he put the word out to a local Second Amendment group to try to find an instructor. He said they haven't come up with anybody.
Finn said the commissioners support the Second Amendment, as well as the other nine amendments in the Bill of Rights, "But shooters should receive instruction on safety."
Anyone interested in the position can contact Oberdorf at rdo5083@psu.edu.
In other business at the meeting, the commissioners agreed to advertise for proposals from financial institutions for a $1 milllion tax anticipation note, or TAN, to cover bills until tax revenue comes in. The loan will be repaid no later than Dec. 31, 2022, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
The deadline for the proposals is Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. The commissioners will open the proposals at the Dec. 7 meeting.
The commissioners also will receive proposals for the sale of a 2014 Ford F-250 pickup, as is. The vehicle has approximately 28,586 miles on it and is equipped with a plow. Bids must be received by 3 p.m. Dec. 3.