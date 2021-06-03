The Montour-DeLong Community Fair returns this year, but with no fireworks and no log cabin reconstruction.
The expense is the main reason for cancellation of the fireworks. Plans to reconstruct what is believed to be a late 18th century log cabin uncovered during the demolition of a condemned bar in Washingtonville in February 2020 have been scrapped for this year’s fair, as well. Fair board Secretary Ruth Marr said the contractor who was going to rebuild the cabin has work backed up till February of 2022.
The fair is scheduled for Aug. 9 through 14 at the fairgrounds along Route 254 just west of Washingtonville.
Most everything else at the fair will look like two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down society as we know it.
Bonnie Burke of the fair’s entertainment committee said the same acts scheduled to perform last year are on the bill to play this year.
“We did contact the entertainment,” Burke said. “They said OK, we’ll postpone till next year.”
Marr said some vendors did the same and told fair organizers to keep their rental fees to use this year.
Big bangs for big bucksMarr said concerns about crowds was one reason the fireworks were canceled for this year, but the bigger reason was the cost.
“It’s a cost we really don’t need,” she said. “We have to watch our dollars and cents this year.”
She estimated the fair, a nonprofit, probably lost about $10,000 by not opening last year, based on what the fair brought in the previous year.
“That’s a chunk of change for us,” Marr said.
She is hoping the fair will be allowed up to 100 percent capacity by the time it opens. If not, there will be restrictions.
“We had planned that the main building where we normally would serve, the dining area tables would be cut,” Marr said. “Normally, there are eight to 10 tables. There will be more like four or five tables, if that. We will not be serving out of the dining area. We will serve out of the take-out area with glass between us and the customers. There may be a case where we won’t have to use it.”
Burke, who also is in charge of french fries stand and helps with concessions, said servers will wear masks and gloves.
“We will do that and also put up Plexiglass in the front of the stand,” she said.
Maintaining social distancing, if still required, won’t be as easy.
“I don’t know how we can police the number of people coming and going at 75 percent,” Marr said. “We are at this point pretty much ready to do everything we have to do.”
She said the fair board decided in March that the fair was a definite go.
Even though the contractor is unable to rebuild the cabin, Marr still is working on getting Revolutionary War reenactors to do an encampment. She is not sure about other events planned around the reconstruction, such as history talks and others in period costumes roaming the grounds. The fair still will sell log cabin T-shirts, she said.
She also is trying to find a model-size replica of the cabin for display.