DANVILLE — High school field hockey coach Sarah Biddle, initially offered a one-year contract, recently won approval from the Danville Area School Board for a three-year pact.
The board voted 6-3, with Christine Gordon and Kyle Gordon and board President Chris Huron voting no, to approve the longer contract at the July meeting.
According to figures district Business Manager Bobbi Ely released, Biddle’s coach’s pay will be as follows: 2021-2022, $6,291.67; 2022-2023, $6,920.84, and 2023-2024, $7,197.67.
The board in June approved contracts for fall and winter coaches after pulling out Biddle’s name for further consideration at the request of board member Jennifer Gurski.
Gurski said Biddle was offered only a one-year contract, and of the three female coaches, only one was offered a three-year contract. She said Biddle is a seasoned coach who builds morale. Biddle will be in her sixth year of coaching this year.
“There is a lot more to coaching than winning and losing,” Gurski said.
Kyle Gordon and Huron voted against removing Biddle from the list.
Of the salaries approved in June, cross-country coach Jeff Brandt is topped off at $8,000 for each of the next three years, as are football coach Mike Brennan, boys basketball coach Gary Grozier, swimming coach Danielle Sticklin and wrestling coach Seth Kanaskie.
Girls soccer coach Dave Tumolo will receive $7,985 in the upcoming school year, and $8,000 in each of the following two school years.
Boys soccer coach Brian Dressler received a one-year contract at $8,000, as did girls basketball coach Wayne Renz. Bowling coach Andrew Arnold received a three-year contract at $7,865 the first year, and $8,000 the following two years.
Golf coach Ron Kanaskie received a one-year contract at $8,000, and girls tennis coach Nicole Maxfield received a one-year contract for $3,300.