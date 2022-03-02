MAHONING TWP. — East End Fire Company firefighters responded to 28 calls in January, 16 of them outside the township.
Township Fire Chief Leslie Young, calling it a busy month, told the township supervisors on Monday evening that many of the fires were related to home heating, such as woodstoves, chimneys or electrical problems.
“If you think you have an electrical problem, have someone check it,” Young said when Supervisor John Whelan asked if she had advice for residents.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said the property maintenance code only allows for space heaters in bathrooms.
According to Young’s report, four of the 28 calls were medical calls. She said township firefighters responded to four of the mutual aid calls in Danville; three in Point Township; two each in Cooper and Derry townships, and one call each in Limestone, Ralpho, Rush and West Hemlock townships and Bloomsburg.
In another matter, Supervisor T.S. Scott announced he will step down as one of the township representatives to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) due to work responsibilities and caring for his wife, who is ill. Supervisor Larry Robertson also told the board he eventually would have to resign both the MARC board and as supervisor due to his health.
“I’m taking it month by month,” Robertson said.
Scott told the MARC board at its meeting later Monday evening that he told his fellow supervisors of his intent.
“The responsibilities of caring for my wife in her condition, responsibilities to the township and my full-time job are quite significant,” Scott said. “I will stay on until a replacement is found.”
He complimented the board for its work and called MARC Director Bob Stoudt the consummate professional.
“Without him, there would not be a MARC,” Scott said.
The supervisors ask that if any township resident is interested in serving on the recreation commission, they should contact Township Secretary Carolyn Dragano.
Stoudt said that according to MARC’s bylaws, at least one government representative from each municipality is preferred but is not required.