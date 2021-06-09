DANVILLE — Four Montour County fire companies will share nearly $45,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved agreements to provide the $44,865 in Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds to the fire companies to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE).
Under the agreements, Washingtonville Fire Company will receive $16,151.40; East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township, $15,702.75; Valley Township Fire Company, $7,627.05, and Liberty Township Fire Company, $5,383.80.
“We all use it for equipment,” Valley Township Fire Chief Mike Kull said afterward. “We will use it for respiratory equipment.”
Kull and the chiefs from the other fire companies attended the meeting.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said the commissioners had to decide on how to spend the grant money.
“We reached out to the various fire companies,” Finn said.
Kristin McLaughlin of SEDA-COG worked with the fire companies on the agreements.
“Danville borough is its own entitlement community and has its own CDBG money,” Finn said. “This was the maximum allowable we were able to spend on this program.”
He said the commissioners valued their relationship working with the borough in deciding how to disburse the funds in the other municipalities.
“We were happy to work with their committee to ensure all the fire departments of Montour County had proper PPE,” Finn said.
Flood zone buyouts
The commissioners also approved the third of three home buyouts — 29 Mill Road — in the flood zone of Derry Township. The other properties are located at 23 Mill Road and 75 Strawberry Ridge Road.
The county is buying out the properties under the state Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The area was damaged during flooding in 2018.
Geralee Zeigler, a program analyst with SEDA-COG, said the economic development agency is working on settlements for the properties so the cost is not yet known.
The demolition work will be put out for bid.
School districts suing
The county also will engage the law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick, of Harrisburg, to defend against a lawsuit the Chester Upland and Chichester school districts filed against 53 counties, including Montour, alleging the counties overcharge political divisions for court fees.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania got the firm involved and recommended it to represent the counties, even though, Montour County Prothonotary Sue Kauwell said, those school districts have never filed anything in Montour County.
In other business, the commissioners:
Approved an agreement with engineering consultant EADS Group, of Somerset, to help the county develop a comprehensive plan at a cost not to exceed $35,000. County Planning Director Greg Molter said the county would involve all 11 municipalities in the planning process, not just the municipalities covered by county planning ordinances.
Appointed Breanna Dewalt as chief deputy coroner at the standard starting salary of $28,000 a year.
Accepted the resignation of Valerie Anderson, a clerk in the district judge’s office.