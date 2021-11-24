An attorney for fired assistant middle school cross country coach Tina Bartholomew has filed sex discrimination complaints on Bartholomew’s behalf against the Danville Area School Board, two board members and an administrator.
Attorney Lisa Matukaitis, of Harrisburg, said she filed the complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), in Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), Harrisburg, in October.
The complaint names as respondents the school board and, individually, board President Chris Huron, board member Kyle Gordon, athletic committee chair, and Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services. The complaints note that all three individuals are males.
“It states it’s been filed for sex discrimination and retaliation,” Matukaitis said.
The attorney said the complaints state that Huron, Gordon and Johns acted individually to aid and abet sex discrimination and violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.
“It is believed the coach was discriminated and retaliated against because of her sex,” Matukaitis said.
School district Superintendent Ricki Boyle Wednesday deferred comment to the board solicitor, the Beard Legal Group, Altoona. Attorney Jennifer Dambeck of the firm issued the following written response:
“At the outset, we do not address personnel and litigation issues in public. However, the district denies any and all allegations that retaliation or sexual discrimination occurred or that there was otherwise any violation of laws over which the EEOC has enforcement responsibility.
“The district has in place PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) recommended policies, including those addressing discrimination/Title IX harassment affecting students and staff, which are available to the public on the district’s BoardDocs web page. The district’s Title IX policies and procedures are likewise available on the district’s Title IX web page.”
The statement continued, “District staff are trained on a variety of issues, including but not limited to Title IX policies and procedures, with appropriate policies and handbooks available to staff members.
“The district will respect the EEOC’s procedures and vigorously defend against the claims that have been made.”
The board terminated Bartholomew from the position at the Sept. 28 meeting without identifying her or the reason for her termination. She remains a district Spanish teacher and high school girls track and field coach.
Three parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach at the Oct. 12 meeting, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered.
Other parents defended Bartholomew at two subsequent board meetings and presented a petition with 266 names requesting her reinstatement.
Matukaitis said Bartholomew’s complaints seek her reinstatement to the coaching position, front and back pay, punitive relief and injunctive relief to prevent future discrimination.
Matukaitis said she had to file the complaints with the agencies before suing in federal court.
“You can go into federal court on discrimination,” the attorney said. “(But) you have to exhaust your administrative remedies. You have to file a complaint before you can sue.”
She said that in cases when a complaint is filed with more than one agency, one agency usually will exercise its right to investigate.