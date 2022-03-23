The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — Firefighters from Danville and Mahoning Township rescued a worker from Geisinger’s Foss office building roof early Wednesday.
Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said the worker was having a medical issue.
She called in the Friendship Fire Company ladder truck from Danville at about 6:45 a.m. to assist the township’s East End Fire Company in retrieving the worker from atop the four-story building.
“We used a ladder truck to get him down off the roof,” Young said. “It was the safest way. He was talking, he was conscious.”
She said the crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes. The Geisinger Danville Ambulance and the Danville Fire Police also responded, Young said.
She said she didn’t know the worker’s condition, but he was transported to the hospital.