DANVILLE — Five DUI defendants will have a chance to clear their record under a special probation program.
Judge Gary Norton admitted the five into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program on Monday in Montour County Court.
If they successfully complete the program within the year, their charges will be dismissed and expelled. Under the ARD program, the defendants must refrain from consuming alcohol and must perform 20 hours of community service, participate in the state Alcohol Highway Safety School and pay the program costs. Norton said it’s possible to complete the program in six months.
The following were admitted to the program:
Colton Bell, 26, of Arch Lane, Danville, who was charged in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Liberty Township last Nov. 25. Police said he drove with a blood alcohol level of .183 percent.
Pamela J. Fagley, 56, of Columbia Hill Road, Danville, charged after hitting a parked vehicle on Water Street in Washingtonville last Nov. 1 with a blood alcohol content of .171 percent.
Kyle A. Hickey, 43, of 37 Twin Pine Road, Danville, was charged in connection with a state police traffic stop on Continental Boulevard in Mahoning Township on July 7, 2021. Police said she registered a blood alcohol level of .174 percent.
Steven F. Rowand, 62, of Office Drive, Danville, was stopped on Bloom Road in Mahoning Township last Aug. 8 with a blood alcohol content of .251 percent.
Joseph Douglas Spallinger, 24, of Collegeville, was charged in Danville after a one-vehicle crash at Continental Boulevard and West Mahoning Street Nov. 6, 2021. Borough police said he registered a .239 percent blood alcohol content.