VALLEY TWP. — The transfer of the former Days Inn property to its new owners is close, county attorney Michael Dennehy said on Wednesday.
The sale of the eyesore property to the Liberty Group, of Montoursville, has been delayed for months by a last-minute appeal the owner filed in Commonwealth Court over the sale price.
The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, whose Danko Holdings has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August of 2017, received court approval to purchase the 8-acre site of the dilapidated former hotel off Route 54 near the Interstate 80 interchange. Liberty, which operates businesses ranging from hotels and golf courses to construction and home health businesses, plans to build a 100-unit Holiday Inn, two free-standing restaurants, which were not named, and a four-store mini-mall on the site. The company is buying the property for $250,000 and anticipates spending another $750,000 to raze the dilapidated structure.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James in December approved Liberty Group’s bid to purchase the property from Hadden LLC, of Edison, New Jersey, and to raze the long-vacant hotel, which the judge had placed in the hands of a conservator. CNB Bank holds the mortgage and liens on the property. Hadden appealed the sale, however, claiming another company offered more money, according to Dennehy.
He said that other company turned out to be a brand new limited liability company (LLC) formed in Lycoming County a couple of weeks before the hearing and is owned by members of the same family.
Eyesore drew squattersDemolition of the former Days Inn, which previously was a Sheraton Inn, will culminate years of efforts to eliminate an eyesore where state police and county sheriff’s deputies have rousted squatters and where vandals have repeatedly damaged the property.
James last year appointed the five-county economic development agency DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) as the conservator of the Days Inn property. That came after years of attempts by Valley Township officials to get the owner to renovate or demolish the former hotel.
Under Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
“The original order from back in December that authorized us to transfer the property to Liberty Group is being appealed,” said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman. “We’re just figuring out can we go ahead with the transfer or not.”
She said the transfer of the property was moving forward. The parties just need direction from the court as to how to proceed with that.
Dennehy said the property owners did not object to the conservator agreement. He said Hadden had filed other objections, but the court denied them.
“The county and DRIVE have been successful so far at every turn of litigation,” he said.
”We’re continuing to work to get the sale finalized,” Dennehy said.
He added, “All the money they spent on legal fees, they could have fixed up their property.”