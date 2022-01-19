DANVILLE — A former Danville restaurant employee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing more than $1,300 in night deposits in November and December of 2020.
Deanna Marie Kremer, 33, who lived in Danville at the time, pleaded guilty in Montour County Court to a reduced theft charge. She was accused of taking about $1,310 in night deposits that she was supposed to drop off at the bank after her shifts at BJ’s Ribs and Steakhouse in Danville.
President Judge Thomas James said Kremer will return for sentencing following a pre-sentencing investigation.
In other court cases on Tuesday, Patrick Mutchler, 26, of 20 Oak St, Mahoning Township, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol in the township at around 2 a.m. June 17, 2020. It was his first DUI offense. A blood test showed a blood alcohol content of .183 percent.
James sentenced Mutchler to six months probation, ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine and to attend Alcohol Highway Safety School and perform 20 hours of community service.
In other sentencings:
Andrew James Wilshusen, 27, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to six to 18 months in the Montour County Prison, with credit for 492 days served in rehabs and 14 days in jail, and ordered to pay court costs and a $400 fine for possessing between 30 and 39 grams of crystal methamphetamine when he was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center in April of 2019.
Wilshusen suffers from mental health and addiction issues, according to his attorney, Robert L. Marks Jr.
Brett Jason Slocum, 40, of Mahoning Township, was ordered to pay court costs and a $100 fine for violating a protection from abuse order by directly and indirectly contacting Michelle Lambert between September and December of last year.
Nathan R. Hummel, 36, of 69 Hummel Road, Mifflinburg, received 12 months probation and was ordered to pay court costs and a $200 fine, perform 10 hours of community service and pay $97.78 restitution on a theft by deception charge. He admitted to using a former supervisor’s banking information to pay a cellphone bill on June 28, 2020, in Liberty Township.