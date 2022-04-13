MAHONING TWP. — Retired Geisinger Vice President of Facilities Operation Al Neuner will replace T.S. Scott on the Mahoning Township Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors John Whelan and Glen Cromley voted for Neuner over Andrew Lysiak, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn’s choice.
Lysiak still is in the running, along with applicant Alex Jordan, when the supervisors appoint a supervisor to replace Larry Robertson, who died March 29. Neuner, Lysiak and Jordan, along with two others, applied for Scott’s vacancy, but the other two dropped out.
“I think it was the time frame,” Lynn said. “We spend 20 hours a week here.”
Whelan said one of the applicants who dropped out works full-time.
Scott stepped down on March 14 due to his wife’s illness.
Lynn said the supervisors are accepting applications for Robertson’s seat until Friday. They plan to fill the position at the April 25 meeting.
Supervisors are paid $50 per meeting, including executive sessions, for a maximum of $1,875 per year, Whelan said.
The supervisors also wanted to fill Robertson’s seat as township representative on the Montour Area Recreation Commission board. Tax collector Marlene Gunther, the former Montour County Republican chairwoman, was at the meeting and said she would volunteer for the position. So the supervisors appointed her on the spot.
In other business at the supervisors meeting, Fire Chief Leslie Young said East End Fire Company will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., on the grounds of Maria Hall.