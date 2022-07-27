DANVILLE — A Dornsife woman will spend 12 months on probation and pay $300 in fines after admitting to stealing painkillers while working as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center more than two years ago.
Senior Judge Thomas James sentenced Alicia Lea Hamburger, 38, of 1463 Herndon Bypass Road, on Tuesday after she admitted in Montour County Court to possession of controlled substances and failure to keep accurate records. The probation sentence is “without verdict,” which means the charges will be “discharged and dismissed without adjudication,” James said, if Hamburger has no violations during her probation. She also must pay court costs.
According to the charges filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Hamburger diverted 19 5-mg oxycodone tablets, two 50-mg tramadol pills and one 350-mg carisopodol tablet for her own use between November of 2019 and February of 2020. She attempted to conceal the thefts by not keeping records of the withdrawal of the medications, according to the criminal complaint. After others noticed the discrepancies, Hamburger admitted to the thefts, according to court documents.
Hamburger has since undergone treatment in a drug rehabilitation program.
Probation revocation
In another court case on Tuesday, Damian Paul Novotny, 40, formerly of 10 Scenic Drive, Danville, accused of a probation violation, must remain incarcerated in the Montour County Prison until he has a home plan that could include a long-term Salvation Army rehabilitation program, James ruled.
Novotny also must undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations and be given credit for time served in jail and in treatment since Nov. 17.
Montour County Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller testified that Novotny violated probation because he left a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in Williamsport and did not have a home plan. Miller said the American Rescue Workers program discharged Novotny “due to his actions,” and called Lycoming County Probation to pick him up. Miller did not specify what Novotny’s actions at the rehab were. Lycoming County’s probation office was overseeing Novotny for Montour County, Miller said.
Novotny’s public defender, Robert L. Marks Jr., argued, though, that his client did not violate probation because he did not voluntarily leave the rehab program.
Novotny’s probation was related to driving under the influence of controlled substances on Route 642 West in Valley Township in 2016. Novotny had amphetamine, THC, methadone and other drugs in his system at the time, according to court documents.
James also issued a bench warrant for Ronald J. Godshall, 58, of 740 Bloom Road, Mahoning Township, who was scheduled for sentencing but failed to appear in court.
Godshall was to be sentenced for taking four antique stuffed bears from 739 Bloom Road sometime between June 27 and Aug. 14, 2019.