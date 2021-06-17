MAHONING TWP. — A former staff member of the North Central Secure Treatment Unit recently admitted to assaulting a teen when he worked there earlier this year.
Sean Darnley Sea Taylor, 34, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty on Thursday before District Judge Marvin Shrawder to a third-degree misdemeanor (M-3) simple assault charge.
According to the criminal complaint state police at Milton filed against Taylor on March 4, Taylor initially was charged with a more serious M-2 simple assault in connection with the Feb. 24 confrontation at the Mahoning Township juvenile detention facility.
According to the charges, Taylor repeatedly punched the teen, even after he initially struck her and knocked her to the floor, after she stuck him during a confrontation in which they were arguing over an assignment for her behaviors during the day. Several staff members had to pull Taylor off of the girl as he straddled her and continued to punch her, according to the criminal complaint.
She sustained a swollen lip with a cut and abrasions to her left cheek and left ear, the complaint stated.
Shrawder ordered Taylor, who lost his job at the facility, to pay a $500 fine and costs of $351.25.