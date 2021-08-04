Danville Area School District officials signed over the former Riverside Elementary School property to Riverside Borough on Monday evening.
School and borough representatives signed the paperwork during a brief ceremony in front of the former school.
The Danville Area School Board voted in February to sell the 14.79-acre property, which includes the building, to the borough for $325,000.
Borough officials would like to consolidate all borough offices into one location in the brick structure and possibly turn it into a community center, after the building is renovated.
Riverside Elementary School, along with the Mahoning-Cooper and Danville elementaries, were replaced by the Danville Primary School in 2012.
The Mahoning-Cooper school, in Mahoning Township, was sold for $200,000 to T&S Realty, which leases out space in the building to businesses. Montour County bought the former Danville Elementary School last year for $750,000 and turned it into a county administration center.
