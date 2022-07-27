The Danville News
DANVILLE — The late Fred R. Shepperson and his wife, Gloria, ran one of the last “mom and pop prisons” in Pennsylvania, according to media reports, including nationally televised segments that aired in the late 1970s.
Shepperson, who served as sheriff and prison warden in Montour County from 1977 until his retirement in 2004, is remembered in a display on the first floor of the county courthouse.
The display case includes memorabilia from Montour County Sheriff’s Office, but much of the display is of items from Shepperson’s term, according to current Montour County Sheriff Clair R. Heath.
“Sheriff Shepperson was instrumental in developing many programs and services in the county to save taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money over his years of service to this community,” Heath wrote. “This display is a tribute to Sheriff Shepperson and all that serve and have served with the Montour County Sheriffs Office.”
Shepperson died last year.