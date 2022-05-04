DANVILLE — Two new funds created for the Community Giving Foundation’s Danville affiliate will help support Danville Area School District’s Ironmen Foundation.
The endowed and non-endowed funds will provide charitable support for programs and projects that benefit opportunities for Danville students but which the district budget might not be able to fund.
District Superintendent Ricki Boyle, who sits on the advisory committee that oversees the charity, said one possibility for the funds is the athletic field complex the district would like to build on former Danville State Hospital farmland. Boyle said a decision on whether to use the funds for that hasn’t been finalized. Not all of the committee members have weighed in on the issue, she said.
Boyle said at the February school board meeting that the foundation funds possibly could close the gap in funding for the athletic fields.
“The unendowed funds are for various things that students would need, pens, backpacks, those kinds of things as we see the need,” Boyle said.
The endowed funds are those assigned to a specific project, she said.
In addition to Boyle, district Director of Student Affairs and Services Chris Johns, former school board President Bonnie Edmeads, parent Megan Oldfield and retired Danville teacher Daria Vodzak serve on the advisory committee, Boyle said.
Edmeads said moving the baseball field to the former farmland is “one big project I know the foundation would like to get funds for.”
She also said that has not been decided and the foundation is still raising money for the new funds.
Committee members also are eyeing funds for students’ well-being.
Oldfield told the Community Giving Foundation, “A collective of concerned parents and community members have taken an active interest in the mental wellness and resiliency of the children in our community.”
She said the group has worked to provide care baskets and other student service opportunities but they wanted to offer a way for others to contribute financially so the project could continue.
“My sincere hope is that donations made to the Ironmen Foundation funds will support students’ overall mental health and well-being so that they can achieve their dreams,” Vodzak said. “We need to provide an optimal environment for them to feel safe and grow. When we support the children and district, we in turn support the community. Healthy fulfilled children equal a thriving community.”
Contributions can be made to the Ironmen Foundation Endowed and Non-Endowed Funds online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Ironmen”), or mailed to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Ironmen Foundation (endowed or non-endowed fund), 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages more thab 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.