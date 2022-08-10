The Danville News
DANVILLE — Four people charged with driving under the influence of alcohol will have their charges dismissed and their records cleared if they complete the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program.
Montour County President Judge Gary E. Norton Monday accepted the four into the six-to-12-month ARD program. Norton said they must follow the conditions of the program that include not getting arrested during the period, paying fees ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, performing 20 hours of community service and reporting monthly to the county probation office.
The four were:
Sara Swati Chang, 40, of 200 Welliver Road, Danville, charged by state police with driving with a blood alcohol content of .082 percent on Jan. 7 in Valley Township.
Jeremy Adyel Lopez Rentas, 23, of Harrisburg, was stopped by Danville police after he was seen spinning out and “doing donuts” with his vehicle on the F.Q. Hartman practice fields on Aug. 17, 2021. Police said his blood alcohol content was .167 percent.
Justin Gunnar Thivierge, 21, of Mifflinville, was charged by state police with driving on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township with a blood alcohol level of .222 percent last Dec. 11.
Steve Wayne Wemple, 62, of 82 Styer Road, Danville, had a .153 percent blood alcohol content following a one-vehicle crash in Valley Township on Jan. 31, according to his charges.