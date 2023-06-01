SHIPPENSBURG — Danville’s girls competed in four events at the PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships.
Victoria Bartholomew clocked an 11:11.61 to finish 23rd in the 3,200-meter run — Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett (11:11.68) was 24th — then ran a leg on Danville’s 4x800 meter relay that posted a 9:40.74 that placed them 23rd. Sarah Sharp, Hannah Bartholomew and Bella Johns ran the other legs.
Johns was back on the track a short time later for the 800-meter run, but her 2:18.28 landed the Bucknell recruit in 19th place — eight spots higher than Shamokin’s Alexis Bressi (2:22.82).
On Friday, Sharp finished 18th in the 300 hurdles in 47.05 seconds. The Delaware-bound senior was seeded 17th,