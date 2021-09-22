DANVILLE — Four Montour County Court defendants recently were accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in which they could have their charges dismissed if they complete the program.
One, Amber Marie Brown, 26, of 21 Gatehouse Drive, Danville, was charged with endangering the welfare of children. She was accused of leaving two children — 2 and 5 years old — unattended inside her car in the parking lot of a Route 11, Danville, shopping center just after 1 p.m. on June 23, 2019, when the outside temperature was 80 degrees. Brown was shopping in the Dollar Tree store at the time.
President Judge Thomas James told the first-time offenders the 12-month program includes 20 hours of community service. Those charged with driving under the influence also must take part in a DUI Alcohol Highway Safety Program.
The judge told the defendants, though, “If you finish in six months, you’re done.”
James also granted ARD for the following:
Christina Lee Coller, 28, of 52 Thomas Circle, Milton, charged with DUI for driving with a .159 percent blood alcohol content related to a Nov. 3, 2020 one-vehicle crash at about 11:30 p.m. on Liberty Valley Road at Thistle Way in Valley Township.
Jonathan R. Creasy, 39, of 155 Toby Run Road, Mahoning Township, charged with DUI in connection with a crash on Mahoning Clinic Road on March 31 at 10:43 p.m. in which he was driving with a blood alcohol content of .156 percent, according to court records.
Kelsey Boudman, 20, of Rupert, charged with possession of a controlled substance June 16 at 9:13 a.m. Mahoning Township police said Boudman had a chunk of marijuana wax in her car when police pulled her over.