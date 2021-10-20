The Danville News
DANVILLE — Four defendants will have their criminal records cleared if they complete a special probation program.
The four were accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program during the Oct. 12 session of Montour County Court.
President Judge Thomas James told them they could complete the 12-month program in six months if they meet all of the requirements in that time.
All four must devote 20 hours to community service.
The two charged with driving under the influence also must attend Alcohol Highway Safety Program and face a possible 60-day license suspension.
The following were accepted into the program:
Matthew Hess, 20, of Nescopeck, who was charged with driving under the influence in connection with a Feb. 25, 2020 crash on Gotschal Road, at County Line Road, in West Hemlock Township.
Hess had a blood alcohol content of .197 percent, according to the arrest affidavit.
Gavin James McNaughton, 19, of 1236 Pear Alley, Apt. 104, Washingtonville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking for taking 30 1-milligram tablets of clonazepam from Tara DeWald, of the same address, on April 9, according to court papers.
Andy Sabier Rivera Fuentes, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana May 6 along Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Dan Allison Winder 3rd, 24, of Hughesville, was charged with driving under the influence Dec. 11 on Route 54 in Derry Township with a blood alcohol content of .169 percent.