DANVILLE — Four Montour County Court defendants last week were accepted into a special probation program for first offenders. All four are charged with driving under the influence.
Judge Gary E. Norton told them their criminal records would be cleared if they completed the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program within six months to a year.
Accepted were Bradley Owen Mingle, 22, McEwensville, for a March 14 offense in Derry Township; Paul Ernest Rovenolt, 22, Williamsport, charged following a March 18 stop in Limestone Township; Mariah Loy Seaman-Hare, 27, 294 Orange St., Northumberland, for Feb. 20 violation in Danville, and Corenia S. Sirota, 53, Millville, charged following an Aug. 7 crash in Anthony Township.
All must pay fees and court costs, perform 20 hours of community service and check in with probation once a month, Norton said during the Dec. 6 court session.