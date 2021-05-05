DANVILLE — Four defendants entered guilty pleas — and the judge sentenced three of them — during a session of Montour County Court on Monday.
President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. ordered one, Isiah Karim Rivera, no age listed, of Brooklyn, New York, to complete a felony diversion program of at least a year on possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If Rivera completes the program, he will have his records cleared, James said.
Rivera pleaded guilty moments before to the charges, which state police at Milton filed following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last Aug. 29. Public defender Robert Marks Jr. told the judge Rivera left a rehabilitation program a day or two early due to appendicitis and later tried to complete the program. Marks said Rivera could not re-enter the program because he was no longer using drugs.
DUI plea
Devon Robert Swank, 33, of Danville, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol just after midnight on Jan. 8, his second DUI offense within 10 years. Danville police said Swank crashed his 2008 Ford F-250 pickup into a utility pole at Memorial Park.
Swank apologized to the court and said he is undergoing drug and alcohol counseling. James ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine and sentenced him to the Intermediate Punishment Program for six months, including the first five days in jail, beginning Friday evening with work release, and 90 days electronic monitoring. Swank also must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, attend a highway safety program, perform 20 hours of community service and attend at least three self-help meetings a week, unless determined to be unnecessary by his counselor.
Receiving stolen property
Ernest E. Stonebreaker, 32, of Berwick, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. He was accused of using a credit card account owned by Matteo LoDuca, in Valley Township, between Dec. 10 and 28, 2019 to order and keep items such ornamental hooks, a battery pack, a Christmas tree, color-changing lights, a tree skirt and tree topper valued at a total of $252.52, according to court documents.
Stonebreaker, who entered his plea via video from the Columbia County Prison, will return to court for sentencing following a records check.
Retail theft
Natosha M. Long, 21, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to retail theft for taking $112.91 worth of merchandise from the Danville Weis Markets store on Sept. 3, her second retail theft offense.
James ordered her to pay the costs of prosecution, a $150 fine and $112.91 restitution, which she paid in court.