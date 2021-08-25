MAHONING TWP. — Jim Shutt served on the Geisinger Authority for nearly half a century, and more than half of those years as its chairman.
On Wednesday, the now-former member of the county-appointed body — which oversees bond issues financing the Geisinger health system projects — received a personal gavel attached to a plaque honoring his 44 years as a member and 25 years as chairman.
“He is such a committed guy, he flew up from Florida in the middle of winter to be at our meetings,” authority member Connie Kuziak commented during the group’s monthly meeting at the Pine Barn Inn.
Shutt, at the luncheon meeting with his wife, Jackie, confirmed he had flown back north for meetings.
“How many other people would do that,” Jackie Shutt said.
“I just liked being a member of this authority,” said Jim Shutt, who also had served on the Danville Municipal Authority and was a Danville Borough councilman for eight years.
Before the meeting, authority members and two of the Montour County commissioners — Dan Hartman, who attends the meetings as a county rep, and Trevor Finn — posed for a picture with Shutt.
Authority Chairwoman Sue Kauwell said Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren also would have attended but had a prior commitment.
Earlier in the meeting, Kauwell swore in Brian Wiktor, whom the commissioners appointed to replace Shutt.