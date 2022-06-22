MAHONING TWP. — Geisinger Authority members voted Wednesday to refinance up to $55 million in 2014 bonds to save money.
Tim Fitzgerald, Geisinger vice president, treasury and financial systems, said there would be no new money from the refinancing. The new issue would pay off the previous debt from the 2014A issue at a better interest rate. He is negotiating with banks, to which the treasury securities will be sold, to get a fixed, rather than a variable rate. While he is seeking $55 million, the bank mostly likely will issue $48 million for the refinance, he said.
“We’re trying to be conscientious for the health system,” Fitzgerald said.
Geisinger Authority members, appointed by the Montour County commissioners, oversee bond issues used to finance Geisinger health system construction and renovation projects.
