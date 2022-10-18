DANVILLE — Two Geisinger doctors will hold a virtual session on Nov. 3, discussing minimally invasive treatments for enlarged prostates.
Doctors Brant Fulmer and Ira Kohn will conduct the meeting on Nov. 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Registration is open until Nov. 3. Visit geisinger.org/menshealth to secure a spot.
The session will offer potential patients the chance to learn more about Aquablation and Rezum.
Aquablation therapy, using the power of water jet ablation and robotic precision, can provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of the shape or size of a man’s prostate.
Rezum delivers a targeted, controlled dose of stored thermal energy in water vapor directly to the prostate gland.
The doctors will welcome questions from participants.