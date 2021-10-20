Geisinger will hold in-person hiring events in Danville, Pittston, Williamsport and Reedsville on Monday.
Those attending the events, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., can discuss career opportunities at Geisinger, potential sign-on bonuses and recruitment incentives, and benefits including retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees should bring an updated resume. There will be opportunities for on-site interviews for certain positions.
Openings throughout Geisinger’s operations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care unit assistants, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians and food service workers, among others.
The hiring events will be held at the Geisinger Office Building, 32 Justin Drive, off Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township; Geisinger Center Point, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston; Holiday Inn Williamsport, 100 Pine St., Williamsport, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites Reedsville, 30 Happy Valley Drive, Reedsville.
— THE DANVILLE NEWS