MAHONING TWP. — Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2022 on the Geisinger and Acadia Healthcare Company inpatient behavioral health facility along Route 54 in Valley Township.
Rick Dunning, vice president of Geisinger’s Facilities Operations, provided the update to Geisinger Authority members during their monthly meeting Wednesday at the Pine Barn Inn.
Authority Chairwoman Sue Kauwell prompted the update when Dunning was giving his report on projects throughout the Geisinger system.
Geisinger announced in March that it had formed a joint venture with Acadia to address the need for expanded, inpatient behavioral health services in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Under the partnership, two new freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities will be built — near Danville and in Moosic, Lackawanna County — with plans to serve adult and pediatric patients beginning in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Dunning said, though, work would begin first this fall on the Moosic facility because those land development plans were already approved by the local governing bodies.
The new facilities will house 96 beds in 73,000 square feet of space. Geisinger and Acadia will invest a combined total of close to $80 million in the two facilities. Together, they are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024, according to the previous announcement.
The partnership will provide an opportunity for Geisinger to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center into these new facilities, which will allow an opportunity for these vacated units to be repurposed for additional capacity, including expanded private room availability, according to the announcement.
Once completed, the two new inpatient behavioral health facilities will address current and future demand for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Geisinger System Services purchased the 131.349-acre site behind the Red Roof Inn for $5 million about seven months ago from Glenn E. Halterman and Robert W. Snyder, doing business as 5480 Partners. The tract extends nearly to Route 642 East.
The business partners purchased the tract in 2006 from Joseph and Lois Wentzler for $750,000.
In January, Geisinger issued a statement, saying, “We are continuing to explore options for this land, but there are no definitive plans for it at this time.”
The township supervisors changed the zoning of that area in 2018 to allow medical research facilities and business parks following a zoning dispute with Halterman and Snyder.