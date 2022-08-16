DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center recently received a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.
Chris Grill, Pennsylvania North Central Area volunteer for the state's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), presented the Patriot Award to Geisinger Medical Center's Rebecca Stone.
ESGR is a Department of Defense office.
In presenting the award, Grill noted that “It’s critical and an honor to recognize and pay tribute to those employers that hire and support our Guard and Reserve forces. It would be difficult for those in the uniformed services to perform their mission without employer support.”
Stone was nominated for the Patriot Award by Spc. Sara Canepa of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s C Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment located in Kutztown.
"I was totally surprised and honored to be recognized," said Stone, on Wednesday.
Canepa and Stone connected at Geisinger, where "Rebecca is my boss," Canepa said.
"Sara approached me and let me know she was about to go into basic training," Stone recalled. "She needed some assistance in getting everything in order. Sara reached out to me from basic and said there were some issues. So I did everything I could. I contacted payroll and got those issues resolved. Then, when she was ready to come back she asked about spending a little extra time off with her family, whom she hadn't seen in a couple of months.
"I worked with her on her schedule for that," Stone said.
Canepa had gone to basic training in August of 2021, "and I was stuck there for eight months because of COVID."
Canepa, of Dornsife, is now home from leave after basic training, she said. Canepa noted that Stone is well versed in the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) and supported her while she was at Fort Benning for Basic Training, ensuring that she received pay for almost the entire six months of training.
Geisinger is an amazing employer for those in the National Guard, Canepa said.
"Rebecca has been consistently supportive and helped me navigate through the processes of joining the military, attending basic training and absences from work for military service," she said.
"Stone gave me the time I needed to return to work from military service and didn't hesitate to make sure I had time with family around the holidays. Her support has made it easier for me to serve (in the National Guard) and maintain my career at Geisinger,” Canepa said.
“Today’s members of the Guard and Reserves are highly trained and skilled; they bring integrity, a global perspective and, proven leadership to the civilian workforce,” Grill said.
ESGR seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.
ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within the department.
For more information about ESGR Outreach Programs or ESGR, volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.