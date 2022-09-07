DANVILLE — Julie Byerley, newly installed president and dean, announced on Wednesday, the formation of the Geisinger College of Health Sciences.
The college will serve as the “umbrella” institution uniting Geisinger’s School of Medicine, School of Nursing and School of Graduate Education under a single entity. The new entity will oversee the expansion of the Geisinger School of Nursing from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution that will bestow an associate degree in nursing.
“Geisinger Commonwealth Day is a celebration we created to honor our past and embrace our future,” Byerley said.
“The evolution of our current nursing program has been a goal for some time, and we’re thrilled to see it come to life — especially now, when nurses are needed most,” said Janet Tomcavage, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “This step forward will help even more individuals begin a rewarding career in nursing.”