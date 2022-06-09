DANVILLE — Geisinger’s plan to purchase 32 acres from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius to build a hospitality motel and a new inpatient-outpatient behavioral health facility took many by surprise.
The behavioral health facility originally was planned for a site in Valley Township, but at a planning commission hearing on Monday evening, both the engineer working for Geisinger and Allison Ernst, a real estate program manager for Geisinger, said they did not know why those plans changed.
Engineer Nicholas Argot of Borton Lawson engineering and architecture firm, Wilkes-Barre, told the Mahoning/Cooper Townships Joint Planning Commission only that the plans to construct the behavioral health facility just off Route 54 fell through.
They released few details about the hospitality facility. Geisinger, which owns the Pine Barn Inn adjacent to the medical center, sometimes houses patients there who don’t require overnight hospital care, in addition to the general public.
Geisinger leaders revealed little else since.
“We have nothing additional to add than what was reported,” Joanne Quaglia, a Geisinger spokeswoman, said on Tuesday. “We’ll share more details as they become available.”
Sue Kauwell, chairwoman of the Geisinger Authority, which oversees financing of the health system’s capital projects, said authority members heard nothing about the change in location for the planned behavioral health facility. Geisinger announced the project in March of 2021.
Mike Kull, a Valley Township supervisor and township fire chief, said, “We have not received any communications from Geisinger regarding the property that they purchased.”
He said, though, there is a zoning issue related to the property. The previous owners, Glenn E. Halterman and Robert W. Snyder, doing business as 5480 Partners, had sued the township.
“As part of the settlement of the lawsuit, the property is allowed to be used as a medical research park, but it must be accessed from a state road,” Kull stated in an email. “The previous owner was aware of this and agreed to those terms as part of the lawsuit settlement. The ordinance change to allow a medical park cannot be used until PennDOT completes the new 642/54 interchange that is currently scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023.”
He said he wasn’t sure if Geisinger officials knew that when they purchased the property for $5 million last year.
“It is only speculation on my part, but I assume that timeline did not fit the promises Geisinger made to the commonwealth about building the behavioral health facility,” Kull wrote. “I want to stress that is only an assumption on my part.”
He said Geisinger never submitted anything official to the township regarding the property.
Planners request drawing
At the planning meeting, Argo said Geisinger will take ownership of the Mother House and the Villas as part of the purchase but will not demolish them.
“Geisinger, and certainly myself, don’t want to see those buildings demolished,” Argot said.
The planning commission approved the subdivision, but Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn recommended Geisinger submit a conceptual or sketch plan to show the location of the structures.
Township engineer Drew Barton suggested easements after the Geisinger purchase for water, sewer, emergency and delivery access.
The 32 acres Geisinger plans to purchase will be subdivided from approximately 182 acres, Argot said.
“The residing sisters will maintain the remainder,” Argot said.
Of the acreage, 10 to 12 acres are in the township, said Zoning Officer Jim Dragano. The rest of the acreage lies in Danville Borough.
VonBlohn suggested planning officials get together with Danville to discuss approvals.
“Danville relinquished a decision on the subdivision, but I’ll get a letter to that effect,” Argot said.
He said the closing date is later this month, but he did not have a specific date.
Argot said the land development plans would be submitted at a later date.
The construction will include improvements to Basilica Lane on the St. Cyril grounds. The currently closed entrance along Railroad Street will be used to access the Geisinger properties.
The sisters will continue to use the Academy Avenue entrance, Argot said.
He said the entrance across from Dunkin’ Donuts near Route 11 is a “bad angle” for a main entrance.
Township Tax Collector Marlene Gunther asked why Geisinger chose the area it did when the sisters own land off of Route 11 in the township. Argot said most of that land is in the flood plain and is “very steep.”
Planning commission member Kathy Mordan asked if Geisinger had plans for development beyond the current plans.
“Not at this time,” Ernst said.
A joint venture
Geisinger announced in March of 2021 that it had formed a joint venture with Acadia Healthcare to construct two new freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities — in Valley Township and in Moosic, Lackawanna County.
Construction was to begin this year on the 96-bed, 73,000-square-foot Montour County facility. Ernst said she didn’t know if the facility on the St. Cyril grounds would be similar in scope.
Geisinger said the partnership planned to consolidate inpatient behavioral health programs from Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center into these new facilities, which would allow an opportunity for the vacated units to be repurposed for additional capacity, including expanded private room availability, according to the announcement.
The facilities will address current and future demand for adult, pediatric and adolescent patients who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Geisinger System Services purchased the 131.349-acre site behind the Red Roof Inn for $5 million in early 2021 from 5480 Partners. The tract extends nearly to Route 642 East.
The township supervisors changed the zoning of that area in 2018 to allow medical research facilities and business parks following the lawsuit over a zoning dispute with Halterman and Snyder.