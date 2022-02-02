The Danville News
DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission is in need of volunteers at the clothing store at 568 Ferry St.
The hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m to noon and from noon to 2 p.m.
More information is available by calling 570-275-2500, extension 10 for more info. Visit the website at www.gsmdanville.org to learn more about the organization.
The Good Samaritan Mission will offer a hygiene products giveaway on Tuesday, (Feb. 8) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. at 568 Ferry St. for Montour County residents. Use last door on the side of the building. ID and masks are required.