Fundraiser raises $100 for Good Sam Mission

From left, Emma Gray, Max O’Rourke, Moira O’Rourke and Sarah Gray raised nearly $100 from a lemonade stand fundraiser for the Good Samaritan Mission. They presented the gift three days after the recent break-in at the mission.

The Danville News

DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission is in need of volunteers at the clothing store at 568 Ferry St.

The hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m to noon and from noon to 2 p.m.

More information is available by calling 570-275-2500, extension 10 for more info. Visit the website at www.gsmdanville.org to learn more about the organization.

The Good Samaritan Mission will offer a hygiene products giveaway on Tuesday, (Feb. 8) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. at 568 Ferry St. for Montour County residents. Use last door on the side of the building. ID and masks are required.

Tags

Trending Video