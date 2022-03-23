DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission will hold an open house on April 5 for those who need its services.
The open house will be held at the mission at 568 Ferry St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who need the mission’s services can learn what services and programs are offered. The mission provides clothing, household items, financial assistance, hygiene items, meals and spiritual guidance to those in need.
The open house is not for the general public.
More information is available by calling 570-275-2500, ext. 5, or emailing Carin Wharton at carinwharton@gmail.com.