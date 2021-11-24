DANVILLE — The three-story addition to the Green Thumb Industries (GTI) medical marijuana growing facility may be completed by 2023, but the company is bringing in an additional 100 employees gradually as work is completed, a company spokesman said.
Christopher Darling, GTI's regional operations director — Mid-Atlantic Region, and the Danville site' general manager, said, though, the completion date is an estimate.
"Completion is estimated by 2023 but is variable based on the business need, as well as all the use areas," Darling said.
The addition, the biggest building construction project in Danville borough since the Giant grocery store and primary school were built, is an attachment to the cultivation facility housed in the Iron Commerce Center at East Market and Railroad streets, the former site of a TRW plant. Darling said the addition will include space for offices, employee services and storage.
Zartman Construction is the general contractor
GTI has said it would hire an additional 100 employees in the coming years. Darling said those new employees will be hired gradually, not all when the addition is completed. He said the site currently employs approximately 180 full-time workers. There are no part-time employees.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the expanded facility will provide a boost to the area.
"Green Thumb Industries has been a great asset to the community," Holdren said. "This expansion will bring additional good-paying jobs. The additional 100 jobs will benefit the county, school district and borough. GTI is a great addition to the community, bringing family-sustaining jobs and increased economic activity."
Investments led to growth
GTI has been growing medical marijuana in the facility since 2017 after receiving one of the state's first medical marijuana licenses. It started with an initial $5 million investment to renovate part of the Iron Town Commerce Center. The first marijuana plants were planted and harvested in 2018.
Meanwhile, the Chicago-based corporation's revenue has increased 48.7 percent year-over-year to $233.7 million, according to GTI's 2021 third-quarter financial report. It was the fifth consecutive quarter of positive net income of the company and its subsidiaries.
A California company is helping to grow the Danville medical marijuana-growing operation. In November of 2019, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIP), a real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry, bought GTI’s Danville facility for $20.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. IIP planned to invest up to $19.3 million for GTI to expand the facility to increase production, according to GTI.
“IIP provides a flexible real estate capital solution that effectively addresses our expansion needs at the cultivation and processing facility in Danville,” GTI founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler said at the time. “This transaction allows us to efficiently raise capital. We plan to use the proceeds for strategic initiatives and capacity expansion projects in Pennsylvania, a high-growth medical cannabis market.”
Medical-use cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania made their first sales in 2018.
GTI operates 16 manufacturing facilities, 66 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets, according to its website. The company, established in 2014, employs approximately 3,400 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company also owns and operates a growing number of national retail cannabis stores called Rise.