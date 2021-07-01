DANVILLE — Green Thumb Industries (GTI) is expanding its Danville medical marijuana growing facility as the company itself has harvested an 89.5 percent year-over-year increase in revenue — to $194.4 million — in the first quarter of 2021.
The three-story attachment to the facility housed in the Iron Commerce Center at East Market and Railroad streets, the former site of a TRW plant, is expected to bring in an additional 100 jobs.
Work is progressing on the expansion as a contractor has been erecting the steel framework of the building’s addition, which won’t be completed for about three years.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank looks forward to the expansion because of what it will mean for the community.
“It’s going be great,” the mayor said. “A lot of people will have employment.”
GTI has been growing medical marijuana in the facility since 2017.
The Chicago-based corporation’s financial report notes the increase from January through March of this year was the fifth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, delivering $39.7 million.
A California company planted the seeds for growth at the Danville medical marijuana-growing operation back in November of 2019. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIP), a real estate investment trust for the medical-use cannabis industry, bought GTI’s Danville facility for $20.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. IIP planned to invest up to $19.3 million for GTI to expand the facility to increase production, according to GTI.
“IIP provides a flexible real estate capital solution that effectively addresses our expansion needs at the cultivation and processing facility in Danville,” GTI founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler said at the time. “This transaction allows us to efficiently raise capital. We plan to use the proceeds for strategic initiatives and capacity expansion projects in Pennsylvania, a high-growth medical cannabis market.”
Attempts to reach GTI representatives for additional comment were unsuccessful this week.
Medical-use cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania made their first sales in 2018.
GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs more than 2,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year.