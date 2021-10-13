The Danville News
DANVILLE — The annual Danville Halloween Parade will be back this year after last year’s break due to the pandemic.
Parade organizers are looking for more participants, though — bands, cars, motorcycles, floats, dance troupes and more.
There are some changes this year, according to parade committee representative Deanna Force. The parade will form on East Market Street (going out to the soccer complex), and if it needs to turn around, it will move from Nassau Street instead of Wall Street.
Fire apparatus will form on Co-Op Court and then merge into the divisions instead of joining the end of the parade.
Those who want to find out more or to register for the parade can follow the Danville Halloween Parade page on Facebook.
“Also, be sure to register your float so you are on the judging sheets,” Force said.
Forms can be found at https://forms.gle/sGFarwBb5ERasYLH9.