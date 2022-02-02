DANVILLE — When Helen "Sis" Hause's children told her at Christmas they had created a Community Giving Foundation Fund in her and her late husband's name, she felt overwhelmed, she said.
"When they were telling me, I couldn't even begin to comprehend," Hause said. "I know what the Community Giving Foundation is. I was so overwhelmed. It's just so special. I'm just thrilled my children were kind enough to do that for Bill and I."
The foundation, a regional philanthropic organization, recently announced the creation of the donor advised fund to support the Danville community.
"The Helen “Sis” Graham Hause and William A. Hause Fund was created by the Hause children and their families as a way to honor their parents and the community they love," according to the foundation. "The fund will provide grants for charitable purposes in Montour County, PA and surrounding communities, ensuring the Hause legacy of giving will live on forever."
The foundation noted the Danville couple has been involved in many aspects of the community. They range from Sis Hause's work with the Montour County Historical Society and Thomas Beaver Free Library to her 14 years on the Danville Area School Board, as well as Bill Hause's eight years on Danville Borough Council, his service as a member of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) board and his time coaching Little League and youth basketball. Their involvement also included the Montgomery House, Danville Area Community Center and St. Joseph Catholic Church. They also served on the original Danville Iron Heritage Board and she was one of the founders.
Sis Hause, who served on the library board and the borough's Historic and Architectural Review Board (HARB) for 20 years each, also helps with the foundation's annual event. Of the awards she has received, Hause said her favorite was the Military Order of the Purple Heart Distinguished Service Award for taking World War II vets to schools to talk to students.
She has been writing a history column for The Danville News since 2001.
All of Hause's seven children got together to create the fund. They are Kelly Hause, Danville; Micki Remington, Gettysburg; Tracy Deever, Avalon New Jersey; Aileen Roth, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; Molly Keele, Bel Air, Maryland; Amy Oberholtzer, Haddonfield, New Jersey; and Bob Hause, Cape May Court House, Middle Township, New Jersey.
"We first heard about the Community Giving Foundation from Jean Knouse and the beautiful work it had done in the area," Keele said.
Knouse noted all of the things their parents had done for the community. The Hause children then spoke with Kara Seesholtz, chief advancement officer at the foundation, about their options, Keele said.
Keele said they started planning to create the fund about about nine months ago.
"We decided to do the endowed fund so we could give back to the community each year," she said. "It could be given to any organizations that needed funds. We thought it was the perfect way to preserve our parents' legacy."
"I just wish Bill were here with me to share the whole thing and the generosity and love of our family," Sis said.