Many times national television news headlines draw clicks, but they leave little to be thankful for.
Luckily the newspaper and our readers have a number of good deeds and good people to be thankful for this holiday season.
The Montour County and Sunbury food banks, along with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are all ramping up for what is expected to be a busy holiday season.
Inflation has hit most everyone hard, especially at the grocery checkout and the gas pumps. Food pantries are helping some people scraping by in the former thanks to the generosity of donors and the network built by the Harrisburg-based Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
“We know that after what we did during our Thanksgiving hand-out, we are going to have to up our game for the next two giveaways in December,” said Sunbury YMCA Co-Executive Director Katrina Mouery, who runs the Sunbury Food Bank out of the organization. “We do find that whatever food supplies we get, people are extremely thankful for.”
A number of programs are in place to help families trying to stay bundled up in warm clothes this winter and to help parents struggling to afford gifts for their children.
You may have experienced one of the more unique efforts in that regard last Saturday if you were driving around the area and found yourself stopped by a flagman at a railroad crossing.
Drivers and their passengers of tiny rail cars, part of the North American Railcar Operators Association passed through towns in the region. The cars stopped at any intersections where citizens were waiting with donations for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
The riders, flagmen and donors all braved below-freezing temperatures this year to help parents and guardians to bring a little more holiday joy into their children’s lives.
Finally, the efforts of donors — of money, food and their time — to provide hot Thanksgiving Day meals deserve high praise.
Two of the longest-tenured events like this in the region are in Danville and Sunbury. The Knights of Columbus hosts the free Danville event at St. Joseph Catholic Church. It’s in its 39th year. This year, organizers are preparing 300 meals, which would give them enough to meet the demand from last year.
Rhonda Fisher coordinates the Sunbury event, which will be held in Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury in its 24th year. Last year the event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
The Fisher-led event will also include a canned food giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving day.
Elementary school students in the Shikellamy School District collected the food and packed it up for the giveaway, giving dinner patrons just one more thing to be thankful for this holiday.