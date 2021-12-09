DANVILLE — Homicide suspect David Earle Downing Jr. testified Wednesday that Derrick Potts was attacking him when the gun went off early Sept. 24, 2019, at a Valley Township motel.
Downing is on trial in Montour County Court, charged with criminal homicide in the death of Potts, 50, a New Brunswick, New Jersey, man who was temporarily living and working at the Super 8 motel in September 2019.
Downing took the stand in his own defense after District Attorney Angela Mattis played state police video excerpts showing Downing giving two different versions of the shooting over the course of about six hours of interviews with then-state police Cpl. Rob Reeves and Trooper Brad Watkins on Sept. 26, 2019.
Downing, 35, and his then-girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 28, both of St. Louis, were staying at the motel while Downing was working construction in Milton. He said that when a co-worker drove him to the motel after he worked on Sept. 21, the day Brown had checked them in, he noticed she was high. She told him between one and three people had sexually assaulted her. He testified that the story kept changing, but that Potts might have been one of the people involved.
Downing, who had Brown’s 9mm handgun because “she was acting crazy,” said he went to talk to Potts to figure out what was going on.
“She said she was going to go back and seek revenge on whoever gave her the drugs,” Downing said under questioning from his attorney, Timothy Tarpey, of Philadelphia.
Downing said Potts invited him to his room, where they smoked marijuana. When he started to ask Potts if he was one of the people who assaulted Brown, “He took a sniff of something from the table.”
Downing said Potts took off his shirt and started flexing his muscles.
“He rushed me and threw a couple of blows at me,” Downing testified. “I was trying to grab his arms.”
He said he then realized Potts had a knife in his hand, so Downing took the gun out of his own pocket. He said he felt the knife poke his hand, they struggled, went down and the gun went off two or three times.
“I didn’t know if I accidentally shot myself or him,” Downing testified.
He said he fled and walked over to the Red Roof Inn where he and Brown were then staying. He said Brown was in the car waiting for him. That contradicted Brown’s testimony on Tuesday, when she said Downing had told her to wait in her car at an abandoned gas station up the road.
Downing had asked her not to bring her phone and he didn’t bring his so they couldn’t be traced, Brown testified. She brought both phones anyway so she could look through his to see if he was cheating, she said. Downing walked to the Super 8 where he confronted Potts in his room, she testified.
Brown said Downing later ran to her car, out of breath and told her to drive to the Quality Inn parking lot.
“He said he killed Z, he shot him twice,” Brown testified. “He was in the bathroom and put a bag over the gun. (He said) Z grabbed the bag when he was falling down.”
Trooper Eileen McDermott, of the Pennsylvania State Police forensics unit at Troop F, Montoursville, testified she took photos of the crime scene. The photos, which Mattis displayed on a big screen, showed Potts’s bloodied body on the floor along with a couple of bullet cartridges and gray plastic fragments she said were from a plastic grocery bag.
Otherwise, neither the furniture nor a standing fan appeared disturbed. Photos also showed a bullet hole in the microwave and in the wall behind it.
Downing testified he told someone at work he needed someone to check on Potts, and someone from his work went to the motel.
“The hotel staff told them he wasn’t there, the guy went back to New Jersey.”
A motel employee found Potts’s body two days later.
When Tarpey asked Downing if he went to Potts’s room to kill him, he replied, “No.”
In the video exercpts that Mattis played, Downing at first claimed that Potts, also known as “Z” or “Zahir,” had taken Brown’s gun and that when Downing confronted Potts, he pulled the gun from under the mattress, and that’s when the struggle ensued. He said another guy named “Peanut” was in and out of the room before that. He said he went back to his room at the Red Roof Inn following the shooting.
Reeves, who left the interview room a few times to check on the interview with Brown, which was occurring at the same time, later asked where the gun was, then revealed police had found it locked in the glove box of Brown’s car. After Reeves suggested that both Downing and Brown would end up going to prison, Downing broke down and sobbed.
He later admitted he brought the gun to the room and that he went up the road to meet Brown.
State police Cpl. David Turnbow, a firearm and tool mark examiner from PSP Harrisburg, testified that tests confirmed that the gun found in Brown’s glove box was the same one used in the shooting.
Downing, held without bail since his arrest, is accused of criminal homicide in the shooting death. He also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Brown is facing two counts of hindering apprehension, one for providing aid and the other for concealing or destroying evidence. She also faces one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. Brown, free on 10 percent of $100,000 bail she posted in November 2019, denied she was testifying in exchange for a plea deal from the prosecution.
Testimony in the trial concluded on Wednesday. The prosecution and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments this morning. Judge Gary E. Norton will then instruct the jury before they decide Downing’s fate.