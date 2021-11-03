DANVILLE — An incumbent and four political newcomers are apparent winners of seats on the Danville Area School Board.
The tabulation of mail-in ballots on Wednesday added to the candidates’ totals.
Dr. Yohannes Getachew gained 555 votes from mail-in ballots in Montour County, while Richard Vognetz II, the top vote-getter, gained four votes in the race for two four-year seats. Robert W. Buehner Jr., who died Sept. 3 but was still on the ballot, gained 307 votes, coming in third.
According to the poll and mail-in results from the school district’s 13 precincts in Montour County and Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County on Tuesday night, Richard Vognetz II led the voting for the four-year seat with 2,168 votes, and incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew was in second with 1,910 votes. Buehner received a total of 1,556 votes.
Buehner’s name remained on the ballot for a four-year seat because he died fewer than 75 days before the election. If he were to win a seat, the incoming school board would have to appoint his replacement in December.
Three newcomers will claim three two-year seats on the school board after poll votes were tabulated on Tuesday night and Montour County mail-in votes were counted on Wednesday. John Croll led in that race with 2,264 votes, Sherry Cooper followed in second with 2,100 tallies and Michael A. Clouser was third with 2,004 votes, according to votes cast at the polls in the two counties. Getachew was fourth with 1,695, but he had secured a four-year seat.
The top three candidates are likely winners of the three two-year seats on the board. Croll gained 282 votes in Montour County, Cooper picked up 467, Clouser 450 and Getachew, 504.
According to the county results, 3,034 — or 24.7 percent — of the 12,282 registered voters turned up at the polls. Dennehy said the county received 1,127 requests for mail-in ballots, and 924, or about 82 percent of the mail-ins requested, were returned by the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
County election workers will count write-ins and provisional ballots today, and the official count of all ballots will take place on Friday and should be completed by the afternoon, the solicitor said.