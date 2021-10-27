VALLEY TWP. — Township supervisor Mike Kull is facing a challenge on Tuesday from former Danville Area School Board member Dawn Koons Gill.
Gill, 51, a Republican running as a Democrat after winning that party’s nomination on write-ins in the spring, said she was asked by “numerous Valley Township residents” to run for the position.
Republican incumbent Kull, 42, has served several terms as supervisor and has held other township positions.
“I’ve been serving the community here for, it’s been 17 years now,” Kull said. “I’ve held just about every position in the township except treasurer.”
Besides a supervisor, he has been acting secretary, zoning officer and fire chief, and also has filled in on the road crew and helped with snow removal.
“It’s just part of what I love to do to help the community,” he said.
He said he is running to continue to maintain the services that assist residents.
Kull, who with his wife owns a large animal veterinary service, said there are prospects for more development at the Interstate 80-Route 54 interchange, in addition to new construction pending at the former Days Inn site.
“I enjoy serving my community,” he said. “I think I’ve got the most experience and qualifications for the job. I’ve been doing it for a long time and I hope to continue doing it for a long time to come.”
Gill said she’s had an interest in being a supervisor for several years, but her biggest priority had been her position as a school director to support the establishment of a reading intervention for the students.
“I had to follow through on a promise to myself to never see another child struggle needlessly,” Gill said. “Since that goal was accomplished and we had an amazing reading program that worked to progress all of our students, and after having been approached by numerous Valley Township residents asking me to run for the position, I thought, ‘Yes, I think it’s time!’”
She said she will do what it takes to learn and make decisions based on what is in the best interest for everyone while staying within guidelines.
“I believe I am the best choice because I am an advocate for everyone,” Gill added. “I am a team player and believe we have to work together as a team to make progress in Valley Township. Both my husband and I were born and raised here in Valley Township. We have raised four children here, and we are not going anywhere anytime soon. I have dedicated my life to our community as can be seen in my volunteerism with our school board, and my years with Danville Ambulance, Danville Fire Department, Danville Stadium Council, Danville Parade committee, and Sunnybrook Park. I am approachable and want to hear what our residents, businesses and impending businesses have to say.”
Gill is employed by Geisinger EMS Revenue Management.
She said her priorities are to protect the safety and security of residents and their assets, maintain infrastructure, clean up blighted properties, and make the township the absolute best it can be while maintaining fiscal responsibility.