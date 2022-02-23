DANVILLE — A Danville man in jail since last fall pleaded with President Judge Thomas James to send him to rehab, “as far away from Montour County as possible,” so he eventually could get his daughter back in his life.
Scott Buckley, 38, who previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, had been serving a sentence of one to 23 months in the Montour County Prison since the fall on previous charges, according to his attorney, Hugh Caldwell Taylor III. Buckley was in county court on Tuesday for sentencing on the latest charges for taking food, keys and a cellphone belonging to Dale DeGreen and damaging the cellphone’s screen and cover last Aug. 21 on Montour Street in Danville.
Taylor told the judge he’s been trying to get Buckley into a rehabilitation program. He said his client hasn’t been paroled because he doesn’t have a home plan. Buckley said he hopes to complete a rehab program so he could get a job or further his schooling, and get his daughter back into his life.
Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Buckley previously went into a rehab program and was not taking his mental health medication.
“He was out there in the wind then committed this crime,” Kessler said.
Buckley spoke in his own defense, telling James, “This is going to make me cry, but it needs to be said in open court.”
He said his problems started when he, his wife and kids were evicted from their Ash Street residence because the landlord refused to repair the leaky roof and clean up the black mold.
Growing emotional and nearly crying, Buckley said, “This has been three years of hell. I got kicked out of the Gate House (homeless shelter in Danville). They turned my wife against me. People aren’t doing their job.”
He said he started doing drugs again to cope with his problems. He said he was charged with defiant trespass because he sat in a stairwell trying to stay warm after his wife kicked him out. When his family was evicted, he said, he had to explain to his 8-year-old daughter why they had to leave their house.
“Because America doesn’t like poor people,” he said.
“You’ve had a rough time of it,” the judge told Buckley. “I agree with some of your societal points.”
James sentenced Buckley to state prison for 12 to 48 months for receiving stolen property so that he would be eligible for a state rehabilitation program, plus a concurrent term of three to 24 months on the criminal mischief charge and ordered him to pay court costs and $400 in fines, as well as $369.98 in restitution. The judge also granted Buckley parole from his county jail term.
In other sentencings on Tuesday:
Ernie Charles Davis, 41, of Bloomsburg, was handed a term of nine to 23 months in jail, with credit for 260 days served, ordered to pay court costs, a $50 fine and $808 in restitution for taking a pickup truck owned by Joseph Manning in Cooper Township on June 7, 2021. He needs a home plan before he can be released.
“It’s a bad reflection of society when we have to keep people in jail because they are homeless,” James said.
Nicholas Kaminski, 35, of Orangeville, was sentenced to restrictive probation of 24 months, the first 120 days on electronic monitoring and the balance under the supervision of the Montour County Adult Probation Office. He also must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, follow treatment recommendations and perform 40 hours of community service. He previously admitted to DUI and recklessly endangering another person in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Sept. 27, 2019. He was driving with a blood alcohol content of .139 percent at the time, according to the charges.
Justin Pegg, 24, of Bloomsburg and formerly of Danville, received probation of 103 days, with credit for the same amount of time served in 2016, and he must pay court costs, $250 in fines and restitution of $12.42. He previously admitted to a retail theft, defiant trespass, two receiving stolen property charges and marijuana possession, all from 2016.
John Wallish, 46, of Coal Township, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was immediately sentenced to pay court costs and a $500 fine. He was stopped in Danville last August driving a trailer with a registration plate that was stolen in Point Township in 2018. He had been detained on a bench warrant recently after failing to appear for his Oct. 29 preliminary hearing. The judge rescinded his $5,000 unsecured bail.