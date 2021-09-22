DANVILLE — A Sunbury man must spend a year on probation, pay court costs and a $500 fine and perform 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to resisting arrest.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James recently handed down that sentence to Antonio Morales, 45, of 62 S. 4th St.
Morales admitted to leaving Geisinger Medical Center on June 13, 2020, against the advice of health care workers and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, Morales stiffened and locked his arms after Mahoning Township police blocked his vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. and tried to take him into custody. He had been undergoing mental health treatment at the hospital, according to court documents.
In another case during the Sept. 13 court session, Aaron J. Crawford, 40, of Muncy, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence Dec. 21, 2019, at 12:42 a.m. on Route 54, near Arrowhead Road, in Anthony Township, his second DUI offense in the last 10 years.
He also has pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license on May 13, 2020, his third such offense. He will be sentenced after a hearing in a separate case in Lycoming County.