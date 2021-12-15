DANVILLE — Montour County Judge Gary E. Norton recently revoked the probation of Tristian Perseus Ramos, 23, and ordered him to serve six to 18 months in the Montour County Prison after he downloaded dating apps and porn and held conversations with minors.
Ramos, of Bloomsburg, was placed on probation with restrictive conditions on Oct. 6 for having unlawful contact with a minor. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge involving a 14-year-old girl in a July 31, 2019, incident in Danville.
After his sentencing, Ramos downloaded dating apps and pornography onto his phone and held online conversations with minors, Columbia County Adult Probation Officer Ben Burnett testified during last week’s court session.
The officer said he saw social media notifications on Ramos’s phone and new downloads after his Oct. 19 intake session. Those included dating apps, porn and conversations with minors. He said one conversation was with a 12-year-old girl, but, there was no sexual banter in that particular conversation. Burnett also told the judge that Ramos missed an intake session with a sex offender counselor.
Norton gave Ramos credit for 21 days served and granted him automatic parole after six months, if he has a home plan. He also must undergo a sex behavior evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations, as well as have no contact with the victim or her family. He also fined Ramos $300 and ordered him to pay the costs of prosecution.
In a separate case, Norton revoked the probation of Charles William Coleman Jr., 37, of 617 Church St., Danville, who also had been on probation with restrictive conditions on a 2019 retail theft charge. He took a vape pen valued at $16.69 from Food Shop 2 on A Street in Danville on Aug. 27 of that year, according to court records.
His probation was revoked after he left a drug treatment center without authorization and used oxycodone and morphine while on probation.
Norton resentenced him to six to 18 months in the county prison, with credit for 87 days and ordered him to pay a $100 fine, court costs and $16.69 restitution.
In other sentencings, the judge sentenced Shawn Fegley, 46, of 845 Franklin St., Danville, to serve five days to six months in the county jail, pay a $300 fine, court costs, participate in the state Alcohol Highway Safety Program, undergo treatment as needed and perform 20 hours of community service for driving under the influence of alcohol in Danville on Oct. 21, 2020, his second DUI offense.
Norton also sentenced Fegley to 40 days incarceration consecutive to the first sentence, with immediate parole, 45 days home confinement with restrictive conditions, including electronic monitoring, 12 months probation, in addition to a $300 fine and court costs, on a charge of operating a vehicle not equipped with a required interlock device, related to the same incident.
Fegley is eligible for work release on both sentences, the judge said.
Three other defendants entered guilty pleas:
Anthony Nealman, 33, of 440 E. Columbia Ave., Mount Carmel, admitted to charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia in Danville Borough on Jan. 30, 2021. Danville police accuse Nealman of attempting to eat a bag of crystal methamphetamine and possessing a capped hypodermic needle.
Caitlin Bitler, 32, of 435 Ridge Drive, Danville, pleaded guilty to simple assault for dropping a car seat containing a 6-month-old baby, attempting to cause bodily harm, on Feb. 5 of this year in Mahoning Township.
Kelsey Chambers, 26, Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia in Danville last April. Borough police said Chambers refused to leave the residence of Robert Kressler, 316 Church St., on April 16. On April 5, police charged, she possessed a syringe at 502 Church St.
All three will be sentenced at a later date following pre-sentencing investigations.