“The most wasted of days is one without laughter.” -E. E. Cummings
The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. It is a day for patriotic events as well as parades, fireworks baseball games, family reunions and on and on.
The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863 in and around the town of Gettysburg. by Union and Confederate forces during the American Civil War. Union Major General George Meade’s army of the Potomac defeated attacks by Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia halting Lee’s invasion of the North. The battle involved the largest number of casualties of the entire war. Considering it the biggest event of American history, novelist Frank Norris declared, “The Battle of Gettysburg represented the very spirit of America” — the turning point of the great four-year struggle for the preservation of the Union.
In Danville, the Montour American, a Danville newspaper, on July 1, 1863, noted that “all local stores and business places were closed and a great effort was being made to raise volunteers for the defense of the state.” It also reported that “Rebs” were approaching Harrisburg. This news caused quite a bit of excitement; the bells were rung and drums beaten and a meeting called at the Court House. Object of the meeting was to raise volunteers and to appoint emergency committees.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Preparing for the Fourth of July holiday, Lutz Preschool pupils got a head start with a parade, Hayley Schutter, 4, along with her classmates, Christopher Weaver, 3, and Kira Temple, 3, were pictured in the local newspaper holding pinwheels up to catch a breeze as they marched on the parade route. Dharma Koser, banging on her drum, added rhythm to the parade.
More than 200 residents of the Danville area headed to the Sunnybrook Pool to celebrate the park’s 75th anniversary on the Fourth of July in 2002 with contests, games and a Miss Sunnybrook pageant. Heather Martz, 11, was named Miss Sunnybrook. (Sunnybrook Park opened on July 4, 1927 thanks to the Lewis Family in Valley Township. T. B. Evans began excavating for the pool in May and father and son, Charles and Robert Lewis built the pool. It is now 95 years we have enjoyed Sunnybrook Park.)
Bobby Booth hurled the Danville Junior All-Stars to a 5-3 win over South Columbia in an elimination bracket game. Booth fanned six and walked one for the complete-game win. He also did some damage from the plate registering a single and scoring a run in the fifth inning. Danville assistant coach, Harry Vernon said “Booth had a great game, he mixed up pitches well and he had a wonderful change-up.” Danville scored four runs in the first. Two on a walk and then came home on Taylor Megargel’s single who later scored on a double steal. Matt Shirley had two hits and Steve Jeffreys had a double.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Eleven youngsters won top prizes at the Washies Playground Doll Show. Winners were: Freddie Reibsome, Jessica Reibsome, Carol Nevius, Ann Lunger, Marcy Lutz, Melinda Hendricks, Kellie Green, Erin Baker, Kelly LeVan, Kelly Jo Litchard and Brenda Albertson. Miss Washies, Lisa Weiser, presented a first-place prize to Jessica Reibsome.
Donny Starr pitched one-hit ball for 3 innings as Elks defeated Washies 7-4 in Danville Senior Division Little League play. Washies had a 2-0 lead but Elks came back with three on a Greg Betz double. Greg Lynn was the winning pitcher he helped his cause with two hits, Gary Brent collected two hits for the winners. Tony Willard started for the Washies and absorbed the loss.
Bob Hause pitched and batted Hawkins to a 23-22 extra-inning victory over KVS in Danville Little League action. Hause pitched a shut-out seventh inning in relief of Chris Hinkle. Hause then smacked a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh.” Other batting leaders for Hawkins were: D. Stump, S. Riley, J. Mordan, and Joe Schlagel. For KVS Walters was four for four, Brent collected three hits and Millar had three. KVS used five pitchers in the “slugfest.”
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The Danville Jays celebrated the Fourth of July in a special way by “blasting” RCV 13-4 in a morning contest and then “swamping” Buckhorn 15-4 in an afternoon game. The victories gave the locals a solid lead on top of the North Branch League with a 12-2 record. Clair Stump and Ray Mordan went 4 for 5 in the a.m. game. Dave Bush, pitcher, went the route for the winners.
The Buckhorn victory marked the 11th straight win for the locals in league play. Ray Mordan and Hershal Klinger hit home runs for the Jays while Don Smedley and Clair Stump hit triples. Santucci started for the Jays in the p.m. game and Jim Mordan took over in the third.
Those taking part in the Fourth of July parade at the Washies Playground were: Janet Gerringer, Ann Fitzgerald, Sharon and Billy Toomey, Karen Clark, Kathy Rogers, Kathy Warntz, Ricky Rogers, Jerry Buckley, Francis Maciejewski and Larry Burkland. The hats worn by the “paraders” were made by Debbie Rake, Gail Warntz, Margaret Rogers, and Nancy Guarna. The pledge of allegiance was given by the group in a brief ceremony.
An announcement was made that 1st Lt. Collins L. Stump, executive officer of the local battery since 1960, was appointed as commander of the Danville Howitzer Battery, Pennsylvania National Guard. Lt. Stump succeeded 1st Lt. Joseph Schott who took over the command of the Guards Reconnaissance Troop in Lewisburg. The Howitzer Battery is part of the Cavalry Regiment.
Lt. Stump joined the Guard in 1948 and was activated with the unit then known as the 76th Armored Field Artillery in 1950 serving with it in Korea-deactivated in 1952 he rejoined the Guard in 1953.
It was 13 years ago on July 4, 1962, that the World War II monument in Memorial Park was dedicated in 1949, in fitting ceremonies. It was built on the northeast corner of the park, by McKinney Construction Company of Sunbury. Inscribed on a snow-white plaque on the inside of the monument are the names of the gallant men who occupy that special place because these brave men gave their lives for their country. The stone memorial, also lists all of the war’s participants on bronze plaques, in contrast to the old wooden honor roll which stood on the courthouse lawn. Another point of interest, on November 19, 1949, two artillery guns such as were used in World War II were erected in the park facing Bloom Street.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
High Constable William Ward, of Upper Mulberry Street, was featured in “OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING.” He reported to the news that he had over 50 children at his home to ride his ponies. Bill who usually makes his way around town on his “snappy looking horse” had to do the walking as he led the ponies for the kiddies to ride. Bill estimated that he walked about thirty miles along with the ponies. In any event the high constable deserves a hand from this corner because he made a bunch of youngsters, kings and queens of the saddle for a day.
(The Heritage Festival Garden tours take place on July 2nd with July 3rd as a rain date from 9am to 5pm. Check the local newspaper for info.)