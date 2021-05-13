DANVILLE — Brandon Snyder fished around in the hatchery water with a net to find a big rainbow trout.
A variety of rainbow, brook and brown trout of various sizes were swimming around in the stream aerated with small motors.
By Saturday morning, the fish, about 1,000 of them, will be swimming in Mahoning Creek. That’s when a couple of hundred young anglers up to 15 years old are expected to line the creek’s banks beside the Danville Middle School, casting their lines into the water in hopes of catching a prize trout.
The 43rd annual Danville Fish Derby run by Montour County Sportsmen Working for Kids will get under way around 9 a.m. in a quarter-mile section of the creek reserved just for anglers 15 years old and younger.
Snyder, 28, of Danville, said he and other volunteers will stock the quarter mile section of creek with about 500 fish on Friday night and another 500 Saturday morning before the derby’s 9 a.m. start. Those are in addition to hundreds of fish stocked in the creek in previous weeks.
“I want to find some nice ones for the kids,” he said.
“When we get them, they are the size of an index finger,” said volunteer Tyler Garman, also 28, of Danville. “We start out with 4,500. That’s what the state gives us.”
The derby goes until about 3 p.m. The cutoff age used to be 12, but the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission upped it to 15 in recent years, said Terry Laubach, the Montour County Sportsmen’s president.
“We tried to get it raised for a number of years,” Laubach said.
“No license is required for either the children or the guardian with them, as per state regulations of the sanctioned area of the stream,” he said.
Besides at the derby, youths 15 and younger can fish in the designated area year round, no license required, Laubach said.
The organizers will award prizes, such as fishing rods.
“For the two biggest fish, we will give out free mounts at Harris Taxidermy, and we know the biggest fish is a 22-to-24-inch rainbow (trout),” Laubach said.
There is no registration, no fee, and the young anglers who show up will receive a free T-shirt while the supplies last.
There will be a food stand on hand, as well as live bait available for purchase.
Laubach, who succeeded his father, Gary Laubach, as president, said the annual derby has been in his family basically since its inception, though there were earlier fish derbies dating back to 1961, he said. His great uncle, retired Danville Police Chief Lewis “Butch” Lee, ran the derby for years. Lee’s son, Jack, later took it over, but he passed away in 2013.
Laubach said he has been involved in the fish derby for years.
“I used to fish there (as a kid). Now I got thrown into doing all the work,” he joked, though he said the group could use more volunteers.
“The younger people need to get involved,” he said.
Snyder, who has been volunteering for about 10 years, agreed they could use help and donations, 100 percent of which go toward feeding and raising the fish and hatchery upkeep.
“I used to fish the derby as a kid,” Snyder said. “As I got older, I started to volunteer.”
The all-volunteer nonprofit organization stocks about 5,000 trout every year — 2,500 in the kids fishing area of Mahoning Creek and another 2,500 elsewhere in the creek, such as near Sunnybrook Park, and in Mauses Creek, a tributary, near McDonald’s, off of Route 54.
The Fish and Boat Commission gives the group fingerlings every July to raise until they are stocked in the creek.
“Basically, to raise one of those fish is $3,” Laubach said. “Someone’s got to feed them every day. We do a complete hatchery cleanup after this.”
Garman said the volunteers clean out the hatchery and seal any cracks each year during the annual cleaning before the next batch of fish arrives.
Laubach said the organization is grateful to the Cole family for use of its property and to the Danville police for enforcing the restrictions.
“The Danville police have been more than helpful dealing with some people down there,” he said.
Donations may be sent to the Danville Fish Derby at P.O. Box 297, Danville, PA 17821.