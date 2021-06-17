DANVILLE — Borough fire officials are awaiting the results of state police lab tests to try to determine the causes of two fires that occurred within four days, just two blocks away from each other.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger said both fires — at the three-story Karen Gronsky School of Dance, 160 Center St., early May 24, and in a three-story apartment building at 1064 Mill St. the night of May 28 — still are under investigation.
Police rescued two tenants from the apartment building fire.
“They’re not suspicious, they’re undetermined,” Buckenberger said. “We haven’t gotten anything back on them.”
He said materials from both fire scenes were sent to the lab. He said results won’t be back for at least two to three weeks.
A raging 3 a.m. fire consumed the insides of the three-story brick building that housed the dance school at the corner of Center and Pine streets. Buckenberger said later that day the building was too unsafe for him and a state police fire marshal to investigate inside, so the cause was listed as undetermined.
The building housed Gronsky’s dance school on the first and third floors and her husband Dave’s gym on the second floor.
The fire in the brick apartment building at the corner of Mill and Center streets was dispatched at about 9 p.m.
Neither building is inhabitable. The damage to the insides of the dance school is too extensive to enter. Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said tenants cannot stay in the apartment house because of smoke and water damage.
“We advised the owner and the insurance company we did everything we wanted to do in there,” Swank said. “Tenants were allowed to go in and get their belongings.”
“The investigation is complete, although the results have not been released from the lab,” said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development. “No contact has been made by the insurance company.”
Hart said there are five rental apartments in the building owned by Michael Kaletra, of Mount Carmel.
“One was vacant at the time of the fire,” she said.
Hart said eight or nine tenants were living in the building at the time of the fire.